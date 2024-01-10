Congratulations are in order as Chef Faila ends her cook-a-thon after 227 hours

- Advertisement -

With a time of 227 hours and 10 seconds, Abdul-Razak Faila has ended her bid to set a new Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

The committed chef had her eyes set on the incredible achievement of 240 hours, but following unrelenting work, she ended her astonishing endeavor 13 hours ahead of schedule, thanks to the guidance of her loyal medical crew.

She cooked a pot of jollof rice as her last meal in the last hour, intending to serve it to the masses who had assembled to show solidarity at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

She prepared an incredible 195 meals as a result of her unshakeable dedication and perseverance throughout the marathon.

In addition to captivating the audience with her culinary skills, Chef Faila’s altruism was evident as she delivered hundreds of platters to underprivileged individuals.

Her attempt is 108 hours longer than that of Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for an astounding 119 hours and 57 minutes.

In addition, she is about to break the record for the most meals prepared and plates served, becoming the owner of a Guinness World Record.

Chef Faila’s unwavering determination and love for her craft have not only delighted taste buds but also set a new standard for culinary skills.