I connived with my husband to sell the placentas of our 3 kids but he has ‘vanished’ with the money

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A 33-year-old Nigerian mother of 4 has anonymously confessed that she connived with her husband to sell the placenta of their three kids.

According to the woman, her husband first lied to her that he’ll use the proceeds from the first sale to buy drugs for his sickness but he was lying.

He told her nothing about the second sale and for the third one that happened just this last April, she caught him red-handed.

READ ALSO: Man caught trying to sleep with his best friend’s wife (Video)

After he was caught, he convinced him that they’ll use the money he gets from the buyer to travel out of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, her husband had secret plans of running away with the money and leaving her and their kids behind.

In the anonymous post, the wife insisted that she wants her share of the money because she’s now jobless and also illiterate.

Read the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s wife replies Ghanaians chiding her for happily dancing in a new video

Below are some of the comments gathered under the circulating post…

Nancy Nwankwo Emerho – When people are told that the spiritual controls the physical and that in Africa witchcraft and all sort of evil is dominant, people will say no! That religion has covered our mind in Africa.Those children will grow up living a type of life they don’t have control over and only God can deliver them

Flourish Pius – Just imagine this kind of parents they’ve successfully ruined the futures of those children.

Janelle’s Space – Those children may grow up fighting unseen battles, running from one prayer house to another because of the mistake/ignorance of their parents.

Ikegwuonu Anieto Chioma – God have mercy. See how this man and woman have sold their kids destiny. Especially the man, he will never go unpunished and you, the 33yrs old lady, happy children’s day to you.

Nii Mensah – Still trying to understand her own share and the fact that she’s a small girl @33. Just can’t sink in

READ ALSO: Youngman happily flaunts his robotic wife; Says she won’t ask for money or disturb his peace