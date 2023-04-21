type here...
We were construction workers during our SHS days - Tagoe Sisters
Entertainment

We were construction workers during our SHS days – Tagoe Sisters

By Qwame Benedict
Tagoe-sisters
Ghanaian gospel legends Tagoe sisters have revealed they used to be construction workers while they were in senior high school.

Appearing as a guest on Accra FM, the Gospel duo shared their experiences while growing up and how they had to hustle in other for them to get to where they are present.

They revealed that as a way of survival, they were mixing mortar at various construction sites so they could get money to cater for their needs.

The duo during the interview also disclosed that they also worked at a quarry site which has been turned into the Achimota station.

The Tagoe sisters explained that things were very difficult for them because they were by then staying with their foster father.

Watch their interview below:

    Source:Ghpage

