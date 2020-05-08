LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Consult family first before celebrating my brother’s one week – Bernard Nyarko’s Snr brother to movie makers

The Family of the late actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has released that arrangement for his one-week celebration.

The one-week observance for the late actor comes off tomorrow Saturday, May 9, 2020, where the details of the final funeral rites will be announced.

READ ALSO: One week funeral arrangement of Bishop Bernard Nyarko released

Isaac Darko who is the elder brother of the late actor revealed that the one-week celebration would be held in both Accra and Kumasi.

Following the planning of the celebration, Isaac Darko has mentioned that Kumawood movie stars must consult the family first before taking part in the one-week celebration of the late actor.

Speaking on Adom TV, he indicated clearly saying;

“Those in the movie industry planning to celebrate Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one week should do the right thing by consulting the family.

READ ALSO: Bernard Nyarko’s son speaks on the relationship between his late father and Mcbrown

It’s not proper to do that without the family’s knowledge. I have no issues with the Kumawood stars. They’re welcome to attend the funeral.”

Trust Ghpage.com to give you an up to date coverage of the One week celebration of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

