Broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa popularly known as KKD has warned people to stay away from elections if they know they can’t prosecute corrupt officials.

KKD has been loud in recent times about the happenings in the country under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Sharing his view on the Agyapadee document which has been an issue for discussion for years now, he mentioned that the document cannot be disregarded because almost everything in the document has happened under the current administration.

He continued that, any new leader who would want to be elected as President should be ready to make sure they arrest and prosecute all the people involved in this deal.

KKD went on to state that if the leader is not willing and ready to do that, then he shouldn’t think of contesting for the elections.

“If you say they have done something wrong then you should prosecute them. If you don’t prosecute them then you are a liar and you have lied to the populace to seek, to gain power. When you prosecute them it should be in a court of competent jurisdiction and sadly some people think they can load the court,” he said.

“Everything you said about Mahama if you cannot take it to court, then you are liars. At least take it to court and say that we do not have enough evidence. But if you can have a prima farcie case against Mahama then you lied to the people. In the same way, all those campaigning now whatever you say is corruption about your opponent, you must prosecute. Why can’t you prosecute within the first two years of being in power? All you do is blow hot air, get into power and do worse.”