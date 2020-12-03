type here...
I’ll contest for presidency in 2024 to kick out corruption in Ghana-Kwame A-Plus

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) has disclosed that he’ll contest for Presidency in 2024.

The controversial political activist said; “In 2024 I’ll contest for presidency and nothing can stop that” whiles addressing supporters of his The People’s Project movement.

According to the musician turned politician, this move comes at the background of the corrupt political parties we have in Ghana. Thus he wants to come to power so that he can kick out corruption in Ghana.

Having stood tall in voicing out the rot in the NPP government almost all the time, Kwame A-Plus speaking, however, admitted that the party (NPP) is very good but this current crop of leadership is the most corrupt of all.

“The current Government, saying they’re a bunch of corrupt people starting from the President, Nana Akufo-Addo” he stated.

In Kwame A-Plus closing remarks he urged all registered voters to go out in their numbers to cast their vote for one they deem fit to rule the country in the next four years.

Source:GHPAGE

Thursday, December 3, 2020
