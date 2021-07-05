- Advertisement -

A statement from the Katanga Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been released to the public.

Last weekend, a fight broke up between some members of the Katanga Hall and Conti during the vetting of some SRC executives.

The fight saw some students of both sides destroy some properties belonging to the institution.

There has been a public uproar on social media after video from the fight found its way to social media.

Well, executives of Katanga have reacted to the story and the video which has gone viral explaining their side of the story.

According to their press release, there was a scuffle at the entrance of the Great Hall after one Master Joshua Budu wielding a broken bottle was preventing some students from entering.

It continued that Katanga members only came into the picture to restore calm and not start a fight as the media and other people are saying.

The statement maintained that Katanga does not support such disruptive behaviors.

Read the full statement below: