Continue Mentioning My Name, I Will Slap Sense Into Your Head Soon- Adom Kyei Duah Warns Prophetess Who Said He Is Into Ocult

By Mzta Churchill

Recounted A woman of God sparked outrage on social media after making bold claims that some of Ghana’s most prominent pastors, including the founder and leader of the second chance church, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah are not genuine?

Well, the man of God has seen and heard the message from the self-acclaimed woman of God and has sent a string warning to her.

The man of God in response to the woman’s message said he laughed when he saw such videos flying across social media platforms.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah does not understand why the woman has a family but none of them is trying to stop her from denting his hard-earned reputation.

He warned the lady to quell the habit of tarnishing his image or else, he might regret putting his name into the mud.

Monday, February 10, 2025
