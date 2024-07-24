Skit maker turned movie producer Kyekyeku has disclosed that he has plans to further his education.

According to him, he failed in English Language when he wrote the WASSCE years ago and that is the only thing stopping him from continuing his education.

Speaking during an interview, Kyekyeku disclosed that he passed all his courses in SHS except for the English language which he got a D7.

He went on to state that despite making money from skits and acting he is focused on getting a degree for himself.

Kyekyeku continued that he values education very much and hopes to bag a first degree, master’s and possibly a PhD.