Another controversy hits Bullets RuffTown records amid issues with Fantana and Wendy Shay

By Qwame Benedict
0
Bullet-Wendy-shay-Rayjames
Just when we thought the management of Rufftown records are busily trying to settle matters between Wendy Shay and Fantana, a new issue has come up.

Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet has taken to social media to call out of his signee identified as RayJames. 

According to Bullet, his signee RayJames with whom they have signed 5 years contract is signed up to another record label in Takoradi. 

Also Read: Wendy Shay wasn’t the one who introduced me to Bullet – Fantana tells the truth

He explained that looking at the relationship he has with RayJames he at least expected him to tell him the truth about him signed to another label. 

Bullet further revealed that the label has sued RuffTown and that is the reason why they have been slow with him. 

He posted: “This is how the next contract for incoming artist on rufftown looks like.@rayjamesmuzikyou know you are still signed to a record label in takoradi but you didn’t tell me the truth.And you know your record label in takoradi is suing rufftown records that is why it looks like things are slow on your side.Why didn’t you tell me you were signed to a label?

What about the money I invested into your career.you know I like you very much so kindly stay out of this cos I know where you belong now#emotionalboss“.

Also Read: Bullet finally speaks on the cause of Fantana’s unruly behaviour – Here’s what he said

See screenshot below: 

