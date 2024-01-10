Cook-A-Thon: Breakdown of foods Chef Faila prepared and how they were shared – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Chief Faila has provided statistics relating to her just-ended 10-day cooking marathon, where she cooked for 227 hours starting from 1st January, 2024 to 10th January, 2024.

The revered Ghanaian chef took to her Facebook page, where she shared an artwork revealing the highlights of her cooking marathon which have already started a conversation on the platform.

According to the data collected, Chef Failatu prepared 156 different kinds of foods in the 10-days span which is very commendable looking at the fact that she doesn’t even look tired.

2864 plates were also served out of which 450 plates went to an orphanage, the homeless and the less privileged.