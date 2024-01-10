Cook-A-Thon: Ugandan chef Mama D gives up on GWR challenge after hearing Chef Faila has done a record 227 hours

- Advertisement -

In a surprising twist within the Guinness World Records attempt frenzy that has captivated Africa, renowned Ugandan Chef Dorcus Mirembe, affectionately known as Mama D, has decided to opt out of the GWR cooking marathon record

The unexpected decision from Mama D comes from the heels of Ghana’s Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s astounding 227 hours of cooking – A record of its kind



Chef Faila’s ambitious pursuit aims to surpass the current record holder, Irish Chef Alan Fisher who cooked for 119 hours 52 minutes.

Having reportedly completed an impressive 144 hours of continuous cooking and awaiting confirmation from the Guinness World Records, Mama D disclosed her stance on X in response to the news of Failatu Abdul-Razak’s extended 240-hour cooking marathon.

In a surprising move, Mama D revealed that she has chosen not to pursue another extensive cooking marathon but will attempt another Guinness World Record surrounding cooking.

The unexpected announcement has sparked discussions and speculations online.

The decision to opt out of the Guinness World Records race adds a new dimension to the ongoing saga, with observers curious about Mama D’s motivations and the potential impact on the dynamics of the competition.

Failatu Abdul-Razak has finally brought her Guinness World Record cookathon attempt to a successful end as she clocks 227 hours, unofficially breaking and setting a new world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Originally slated for a 5-day nonstop cooking marathon, Chef Faila, motivated by the achievements of Ugandan Chef Mama Dee, decided to extend her culinary feat to an impressive 10 days.

Chef Faila’s attempt at the longest cooking marathon by an individual began on 1st January 2024 and was set to end on 5th January 2024 until it was extended to 10th to wain off other record breakers.

