Cook-a-thon: Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia supports Chef Faila with GH?30,000

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has contributed a generous amount of GH?30,000 in support of Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

This was announced by the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, during a media briefing held at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where the marathon is currently taking place.

The cooking marathon, spanning from January 1 to 5, 2024, is Chef Faila’s determined effort to surpass the existing record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set late last year by Ireland’s Alan Fisher.

The event has garnered support from various political figures, including Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale Central MP Murtala Mohammed, and Minister of State in charge of Finance Dr.

Mohammad Amin Adam, all of whom have visited the venue to express their encouragement.

In addition to political figures, notable personalities from the creative arts sector, such as Yaw Dabo, Sherifa Gunu, and Kwabena Kwabena, have also graced the event, captivating attendees with their presence.