Cookie Tee leaves EIB Network and joins Media General

One of the best Ghanaian Radio And TV Personalities, Shirley Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee has left EIB Network to join Media General.

She took to social media to announce to her fans and followers her movement from her current job to another great feat.

Sharing the news online, Cookie Tee wrote;

Apart from Rain and Taxes, the only constant thing in this world is CHANGE. . . . .

I embrace this new challenge with God being my strength. . . . . ??

Thank you MEDIA GENERAL @tv3_ghana for the Opportunity to serve.

Cookie Tee

Until her new deal, Cookie Tee was the host for the mid-morning show on Starr 103.5FM titled, ‘The Zone’. She was also the host for ‘Tales from the Powder Room’ on GhOne TV.

Big Congratulations Cookie Tee.