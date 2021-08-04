type here...
#FixTheNation Demo: Respect the rights of the demonstrators – Acting IGP warns police officers

By RASHAD
COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare
COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare
The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has asked police officers deployed to offer protection to the #FixTheCountry demonstrators to be professional.

The IGP further entreated the police officers to not only be professional, but they should also respect the rights of the citizens who are going on the match.

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare told the police officers their actions and inactions will be evaluated at the end of the demonstration so they should be very professional.

COP Dampare also assured the convenors and demonstrators of #FixTheNation a maximum protection required of the service.

He made the remarks on Wednesday morning at the Accra Regional headquarters during a short briefing before the deployment. These pre-protest briefings are often done by the Regional Commander, but COP Dampare decided to speak to his officers to empower them.

Already thousands of Ghanaians have gathered at the regional capital as they demonstrate and pleads with the government to fix the nation.

Source:GHPAGE

