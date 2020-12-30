Why I copied the late Ebony’s look for my recent photos- Wendy Shay finally explains her reasons

- Advertisement -

Wendy Shay, arguably one of the controversial musicians in Ghana yesterday sparked a strong conversation on social media after she posted a photo dressed and looking like the late Ebony Reigns.

Netizens who sighted the photo as usual trolled her (Wendy Shay) for trying to fit into a cup that’s not hers thus trying to do everything possible to be like Ebony who according to them is irreplaceable.

The RuffTown Records signee has responded and has given reasons for that. According to the ‘Shay Gang’ leader, she posted the photo just to make the name of the late superstar, Ebony trend again.

She explained that, since Ebony Reigns sudden demise in 2018, Ghanaians seems to have forgotten about her and she (Wendy Shay) has taken it upon herself to remind people that Ebony’s legacy still lives on.

The award-winning singer ‘punched’ critics who take delight in trolling her when they could equally channel the same energy to hype Ebony’s two songs that were released after her death.

She however in her explanation disclosed her decision to do a song with Ebony and pleaded with Ghanaians to make it go viral like the way they made the photo trend on all the known social media platforms.

She wrote; “Dear Ebony, yesterday you trended in GH for the 1st time in a long while. Just because I posted a Pic, they said I look like you and I am copying you. They have no idea why that Look. Two singles from you were released after your untimely demise but no one pushed or gave attention to these amazing songs. Ebony x Wendy Shay on one song what do you guys think? Kindly use the same energy used in circulating my pic to push this song. Ebony lives on #Rufftownrecordstotheworld”

Check the similarities in this photo;