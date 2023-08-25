Corn Seller now breaks them into pieces to accommodate the economy (PHOTOS)

A corn seller dividing her roasted corn into bits is stirring attention with her unique approach to make her product accessible to all customers.

The woman decision to offer roasted corn in smaller portions has garnered significant attention, as her innovative approach aims to make her roasted corn accessible to everyone irrespective of their budget.

A recent photo that has circulated widely on social media showcases a road side corn seller breaking roasted corn into smaller pieces before selling them.

This ingenious idea has gained attention and appreciation for its attempt to address the issue of affordability.

According to the user identified as Shehu Gazali Sadiq who shared the photo, the motive behind this innovative practice is to cater to people who might not be able to afford an entire corn.

See below;