Coronavirus: We might abandon our work soon – Korle Bu doctor sends warning to government

By Qwame Benedict
0
Coronavirus
The Director of Public Health at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Philip Amoo has warned that the health practitioners helping in the fight against deadly coronavirus might lay down their tools very soon.

According to Dr. Amoo in an interview, they might be leaving their duty posts due to the lack of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to help their work which is to fight against coronavirus.

He continued that aside from their profession as doctors, they are also human beings who are also scared of the deadly virus which has already taken the life of one person in the country.

Dr. Amoo added that it is ‘nonsense’ for anyone to say because they are health experts so they shouldn’t be scared in their line of duty.

“We health workers are trained, we can handle anything. However the panic is not that the person is not aware, that’s the mistake even authorities do. They say don’t panic, have you trained them, are they aware? That is nonsense. The panic that comes, comes from a deep-seated feeling that the person doesn’t have the protection he/she needs,” he stated.

He added: “If you see panic and people running away let nobody fault the health worker and the mere fact that they’re saying don’t panic, why are you panicking or trying to play on their intellectual; that you’re a health worker, you’re a trained personnel, why are you panicking, that’s a joke”, he added.

He said as health worker they can face even the devil himself when well-equipped.

“The sincere and the correct thing to do is the assurance of our staff that there is appropriate protective equipment and they are knowledgeable on how to use it correctly. When that happens there will be nothing like panic, even the devil can come we will not fear. But if they don’t have and they think it’s not adequate we will all run away. They can go to hell and say whatever…Let nobody come and use other things like it’s a simple thing or it’s just a cold. That is nonsense to the health worker,” he fumed.

