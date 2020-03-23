Coronavirus: Another person who tested positive dies cases now increases to 27

- Advertisement -

The information available to Ghpage.com has it that the number of reported coronavirus cases in the country has increased by 3 making it 27 with another death which also makes it two deaths in the last few days.

According to the Ghana Health Service, as at 2 pm today March 23, a total of 521 suspected cases have been tested for the coronavirus at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research.

All the twenty-five confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation.

“Among the confirmed cases, twenty are of Ghanaian nationality, the majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK,” the statement added.

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

One of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.

Nineteen people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.