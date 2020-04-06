type here...
Coronavirus is antichrist – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

By Qwame Benedict
Coronavirus is antichrist - Pastor Chris
The founder and leader of the Loveworld Ministries popularly known as Christ Embassy Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has revealed that the deadly coronavirus which is fast killing people around the globe is antichrist.

According to the popular televangelist, the world is moving towards a trajectory where it will become imperative for anyone on the internet not to use the 5G network.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris in a live video sermon, said the Coronavirus will push many to embrace the use of the 5G network since it will be the only alternative to help facilitate the spread of info and work.

He added that these are part of the Antichrist’s plan for a new world order which includes; one-world government, one world religion, and one world economy.

Pastor Chris backed his claim with Revelation Chapter 13.

