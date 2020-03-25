Coronavirus: Case increases by 16, positive text results now stands at 68

The cases of coronavirus in the country seem to be getting worse each passing day as now the cases have increased by 16 making the number of the positive cases now 68.

According to the Ghana Health Service, “The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the president.

“Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine. As of 24 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive.

“Great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK.

“In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

“Total of 826 contacts have been enlisted and being tracked. Nineteen (19) people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.”