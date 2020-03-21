Coronavirus-cases-in-Ghana-rise-to-21

- Advertisement -

The information that has reached us (Ghpage.com) has it that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has now risen to 21.

Two new cases have been confirmed in addition to the 19 making it 21 cases in all with one(1) death case recorded.

One of the patients said to have passed away in the Ashanti Region earlier on Saturday. had an underlying health problem.

The deceased, a 61-year-old Lebanese man, reported to a health facility in Kumasi with a fever and cough earlier this month.

A deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Abban who confirmed the death of the coronavirus patient, told reporters that “the information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person [the Lebanese man] has died.”

Cases in Africa have exceeded 1,000 with Egypt, South Africa and Algeria being the most affected.

Globally, there have been over 255,000 cases confirmed, over 10,400 deaths and over 87,000 persons recovered.

