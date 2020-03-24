- Advertisement -

Coronavirus is now getting scarier every passing second as the cases in Ghana at the moment have shot up to 52 cases.

The Health Minister some few minutes ago during a press conference revealed that the 25 new cases are from those who touched down in Ghana after the President announced the lockdown of all borders.

According to the report, so far 1,030 people have touched down in Ghana after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo made the declaration last Saturday.

It was revealed that after a test on just 185 out of the 1,030, 25 people have tested positive and are currently in isolation while the others are also on mandatory isolation.

In other news, in respect of contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

One of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.

Nineteen people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.