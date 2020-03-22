- Advertisement -

This morning we woke up to hear that the coronavirus cases in the country were still 21 with one death which was even confirmed in the President’s update to the country yesterday evening.

Well, the story has now changed as the cases have increased by 3 making it 24 with the total number of death still one.

According to the official website for the COVID-19 by Health Ministry, as of 22 March 2020, at 2 pm, a total of 315 suspected cases have been tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

Twenty-four (24) of these have been confirmed at the laboratory as COVID-19. Twenty-three of the confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation and one (1) of the cases who had the underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to having COVID-19 has died.

Among the confirmed cases, seventeen (17) are of Ghanaian nationality and seven (7) other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.

With regard to contact tracing, a total of 575 contacts have been identified and are being tracked so as to avoid further spread of the virus.

One (1) of the contacts developed symptoms and has been confirmed positive.

All the other twenty-three (23) confirmed cases are being managed in isolation, and are doing well on treatment.

Eight according to the President are currently on isolation in the various homes with medical practitioners at their disposal.