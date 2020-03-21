Home Health Coronavirus: Ghana records its first death case
Health

Coronavirus: Ghana records its first death case

By Qwame Benedict
Ghana-Covid-19-cases-rise-to-11
Ghana-Covid-19-cases-rise-to-11
Ghana has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus.

The deceased is the Lebanese male trader who reported to a health facility in Kumasi with fever and cough.

“The information I got from the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service is that that person [the Lebanese man] has died. He died today,” a Deputy Health Minister, Alex Abban.

There have been 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection this past week. The total number so far is 19.

At least three of these cases have been suspected to be community spread.

Cases in Africa have surpassed 1,000 with Egypt, South Africa and Algeria being the most affected.

Globally, there have been over 255,000 cases confirmed, over 10,400 deaths and over 87,000 persons recovered.

More soon…

