Coronavirus: Government now deliberating on a possible lockdown – President Nana Akuffo Addo (VIDEO)

With the number of increasing coronavirus cases in the country, many people have called on the Akuffo Addo led government as a matter of urgency to lock down the country in a bid to try and curtail the situation.

The Ghana Medical Association yesterday in its letter to the government called on it to shut down the country otherwise the case of coronavirus might be worse in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has finally broken his silence on the possible lockdown and has revealed that his government is currently deliberating on that.

He made this comment when he addressed a five-member top hierarchy delegation of the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) at the Jubilee House in Accra earlier today.

President Akufo-Addo at the meeting said: ” People are talking now in Ghana about a lockdown. Majority of the people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of our country, the ordinary people of Ghana, they are the ones that will be most affected and it is important for us when we are taking these decisions to take into account their circumstances and conditions to lockdown Accra”

What are the consequences when we lockdown the country? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made and that is the exercise on which we are currently engaged and I am hoping that much sooner than later, we will come to an agreement within government as to what these measures are and then the Ghanaian people will be informed”, President Akufo-Addo added.

Watch the video below:

From his speech, we now know he is not going to lock down the country anytime soon until they have been able to come out with ways to handle the citizens during a lockdown.