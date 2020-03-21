Coronavirus: Health Workers begs President to lock down the country

- Advertisement -

Following the increase in the coronavirus cases over the last few days, the Ghana Health Service through its Director-General has tasked the President that as a matter of urgency, he should shut down the country.

Dr. Patrick Aboagye stated that Ghana should take a cue from other countries and lock down the country since the case is getting worse by the day.

According to him, its high time the authorities took things seriously by closing down all entries into the country since the issue is gradually getting out of hands.

“If we want to apply public health principles that will be now. But we don’t live only on public health, we have other parameters to consider, but looking at just the public health principles now will be the best time to shut down.

But there are other ramifications and so those things, we need to calculate and make sure that at the earliest point, such systems are put in place,” he said on JoyNews.