Coronavirus: Number of positive cases now 136

By Qwame Benedict
The number of positive coronavirus cases has now gone up by four making the new total number of patients positive now 136.

“As at the morning of 27 March 2020, a total of fifty-seven (57) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All the three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions. All the other fifty-four (54) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative,” the Ghana Health Service announced on its page Friday morning.

The Majority of Ghana’s 136 confirmed cases are Ghanaians who returned home from affected countries.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Government now deliberating on a possible lockdown – President Nana Akuffo Addo (VIDEO)

“The number of confirmed cases among travelers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78).

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 1,006 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

Out of these, two hundred and four (204) have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up,” the site further stated

