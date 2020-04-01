Coronavirus: Number of positive cases jumps up to 195

- Advertisement -

The Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu has indicated that Ghana’s case count so far on the coronavirus has jumped up to one hundred and ninety-five (195).

The Greater Accra Region has 174 of these cases, the Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.

Ghana had not recorded any positive COVID -19 case since Sunday, 29th March 2020. And this new information from the minister has now raised concerns again.

Also Read: Covid-19: Ayawaso West identified as coronavirus hotspot, compulsory testing begins today

However, the minister yesterday revealed that out of the 152 cases recorded earlier, 31 of the patients who had tested positive have recovered and as such have been discharged to their homes.

As at the close of yesterday, 30th March 2020, only 5 people had recovered and had been discharged.