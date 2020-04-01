type here...
Home Health Coronavirus: Number of positive cases jumps up to 195
Health

Coronavirus: Number of positive cases jumps up to 195

By Qwame Benedict
0
Doctor-coronavirus
Doctor dies from coronavirus after helping others recover from the virus
- Advertisement -

The Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu has indicated that Ghana’s case count so far on the coronavirus has jumped up to one hundred and ninety-five (195).

The Greater Accra Region has 174 of these cases, the Northern Region has 10, the Ashanti Region has nine, the Upper West Region has one and the Eastern Region also has one known case of the virus.

Ghana had not recorded any positive COVID -19 case since Sunday, 29th March 2020. And this new information from the minister has now raised concerns again.

Also Read: Covid-19: Ayawaso West identified as coronavirus hotspot, compulsory testing begins today

However, the minister yesterday revealed that out of the 152 cases recorded earlier, 31 of the patients who had tested positive have recovered and as such have been discharged to their homes.

As at the close of yesterday, 30th March 2020, only 5 people had recovered and had been discharged.

Previous articleShatta Wale announces he is no more going to mime any of his songs again
Next articleMaya: Most beautiful Ghanaian police lady drops stunning photos amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Health

Ladies with long and artificial nails are at high risk of contracting Coronavirus – Health Expert

Mr. Tabernacle -
Health experts claim that persons(most especially ladies) with long nails are at more risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Coronavirus: Number of positive cases reaches 132

Qwame Benedict -
The rate at which the deadly coronavirus positive cases in Ghana is increasing is gradually putting fears into many who first thought...
Read more
Health

Lockdown the country now – GMA to President Nana Akuffo Addo

Qwame Benedict -
The Ghana Medical Association(GMA) has issued a statement to the President of the land Nana Akuffo Addo to with immediate effect lock...
Read more
Health

Ghana records 3rd coronavirus death case

Mr. Tabernacle -
The cases of coronavirus in the country seem to be getting worse each passing day as now the death cases have increased...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus: Case increases by 16, positive text results now stands at 68

Qwame Benedict -
The cases of coronavirus in the country seem to be getting worse each passing day as now the cases have increased by...
Read more
Health

Doctor dies from coronavirus after helping others recover from the virus

Qwame Benedict -
A doctor identified as Dr. Usama Raz,26, from Pakistan has met his untimely death after dying in his line of duty helping...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
30 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
Entertainment

Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

RASHAD -
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady beaten by Military men amid lockdown finally speaks in new Video

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a video that had earlier made rounds on social media, had a lady from Kumasi lashed with a cane and made...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video: How Kennedy Agyapong spends his millions

Lizbeth Brown -
Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, member of parliament who represents Assin Central for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is undoubtedly one of the...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News