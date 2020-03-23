Coronavirus: One of the workers embarking on fumigation exercise collapses

- Advertisement -

The government of Ghana today decided to lock down all markets in Accra to embark on a fumigation exercise in the bid of eradicating the deadly coronavirus which has already claimed the life of one foreigner in Ghana.

It has emerged that one of the men undertaking the fumigation exercise has collapsed at Amasaman.

Details of the man aren’t yet known.

However, a photo of him was sent to our news desk that sees him been admitted to the hospital.

See his photo below: