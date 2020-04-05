type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Coronavirus outbreak has reduced licentiousness in Ghana – Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
 Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin has expressed the view that the Coronavirus Pandemic has helped reduced adultery in Ghana even though causing a lot of harm to the populace.

He noted that stealing and arm-robbery have also gone down in recent times since the outbreak. He said this in an interview with Kumasi based radio station Hello Fm.

“This pandemic has really brought down adultery and stealing. Who are you going to steal from?Everyone is home”  he said.

Lilwin claimed that since movement is currently restricted, it has become very difficult for people to visit their boyfriends and girlfriends.

Kwadwo Nkansah further stated that he will support the government by making videos on his social media platforms to create awareness on the need to follow laid down precautions by authorities to help curb the pandemic.

“All that we can do to support the government is to make videos in educating the public on the need to go by the laid down precautions by authorities. We will continue to help the government and security personnel on the ground protecting the citizenry”. he disclosed.

