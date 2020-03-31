- Advertisement -

Reports reaching Ghpage.com, your most trusted news website in Ghana has it that, 31 out of the 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered.

As at the close of yesterday, 30th March 2020, only 5 people had recovered and had been discharged.

But due to the exceptional skills by the health workers in charge of all the 152 patients in quarantine, 31 people have now tested negative.

The remaining 121 are still in quarantine and are responding positively to treatment, Ghpage.com can confirm.

In other news, Ghana has not yet recorded any positive COVID -19 case since Sunday, 29th March 2020.

The news has delighted many Ghanaians as they continue to praise the government its’s exceptional leadership skills in these difficult times.