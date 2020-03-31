type here...
Home News 31 out of 152 Coronavirus patients in Ghana recovered
Source:GHPAGE
News

31 out of 152 Coronavirus patients in Ghana recovered

By RASHAD
0
Man-101-makes-full-recovery-from-coronavirus
- Advertisement -

Reports reaching Ghpage.com, your most trusted news website in Ghana has it that, 31 out of the 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered.

As at the close of yesterday, 30th March 2020, only 5 people had recovered and had been discharged.

SEE ALSO: Sad News: Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus (Photos)

But due to the exceptional skills by the health workers in charge of all the 152 patients in quarantine, 31 people have now tested negative.

The remaining 121 are still in quarantine and are responding positively to treatment, Ghpage.com can confirm.

In other news, Ghana has not yet recorded any positive COVID -19 case since Sunday, 29th March 2020.

SEE ALSO: Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them (Video)

The news has delighted many Ghanaians as they continue to praise the government its’s exceptional leadership skills in these difficult times.

Previous articleCoronavirus victim escapes from quarantine facility in the North

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Photos of Freda Ocran, the Ghanaian nurse who has died from COVID-19

RASHAD -
Ghpage.com Ghpage.com reported on the death of a 50-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Freda Ocran in the USA a few moments ago. She died...
Read more
News

Ghanaian nurse dies from Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Ghpage.com has just received the report on the sad death of a 50-year-old Ghanaian nurse, Freda Ocran in the USA. She died...
Read more
News

Covid-19: 94 contacts of University of Ghana’s index case test negative

Freddie Khing -
On the 15th of March, 2020, GhPage reported that the University of Ghana had confirmed it’s first Covid-19 case. The case, whom...
Read more
News

COVID-19: LEKMA hospital doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
The information available to us has it that a Doctor at the Ledzekuku Municipal Hospital (LEKMA Hospital) has tested positive for coronavirus....
Read more
News

Family who tried to escape the lockdown in Accra involved in a gory accident

Mr. Tabernacle -
A family of five is reported to be in a critical condition after involving in a gruesome accident in an attempt to...
Read more
News

Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

RASHAD -
There appears to be anger among some section of Ghanaians in relation to how the police and military are handling the whole...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Accra
few clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
55 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet T.B Joshua in the wake of the wild spread of the coronavirus(COVID-19) across the globe prophecied that by the close of...
Read more
News

Ghanaians clash with police officers for taking advantage of the lockdown to abuse them

RASHAD -
There appears to be anger among some section of Ghanaians in relation to how the police and military are handling the whole...
Read more
Entertainment

Jupitar recounts how Shatta Wale received heavy slaps from a Policeman

Qwame Benedict -
The capital city Accra is currently under a partial lockdown and one of the best ways for people to join themselves is...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). https://www.instagram.com/p/B-XPL5QpGH_/
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News