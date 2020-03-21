Coronavirus: President Nana Akuffo Addo declares Wednesday 25th as National Day of fasting and prayers

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has announced in his third update on the current national crises that he has declared Wednesday 25th March 2019 as a day of fasting and prayers.

According to the President, its high time the citizens seek the face God in this hard time in the name of fighting the deadly coronavirus which has so far claimed the life of one person in the country.

Though the President in the last few days has met with various religious leaders to pray, he believes Ghanaians joining him in fasting and prayers to help curtail the coronavirus.

The President also announced that from Sunday midnight all borders in the country would be close to human trafficking just to make share the coronavirus can be controlled effectively.

Earlier he announced that all schools are close down until further notice, no gathering and also banned church services for the next 4 weeks.