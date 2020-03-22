type here...
Coronavirus: Prophet Muhammad’s mosque closed for the first time in 1,400 years

By Qwame Benedict
0
Mosque
Founder of Islamic Religion, Prophet Muhammad’s mosque which is called Al-Masjid an-Nabawi has been closed for the first time after 14 centuries — 1,400 years.

This comes as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

This new development was made known by a dedicated Islamic Twitter handle @QuranAndHadithh.

“The Prophet’s Mosque is closed for the first time in 14 centuries, since the time of the Prophet’s mission of Islam. Ya Allah please end this Coronavirus Loudly crying face”, the account tweeted with a photo of some men closing doors to the Mosque.

See screenshot below:

A report on a popular news tabloid confirmed this.

“The Presidency and the security and health authorities decided to suspend the presence and prayers in the outer squares of the Grand Mosque [Masjid al-Haram] and the Prophet’s Mosque [Masjid al-Nabawi] starting tomorrow, Friday,” the country’s official SPA news agency quoted Hani bin Hosni Haider, a spokesman for the General Presidency of Mecca’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, as saying.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia suspended congregational prayers in other mosques in the country except for Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country totals 274.

