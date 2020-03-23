type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Coronavirus will disappear in 3 weeks – Rev Owusu Bempah

By Mr. Tabernacle
The founder and Leader of the Glorius Word Power Ministries, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has stated that the deadly Coronavirus(COVID-19) will disappear from the earth in three weeks’ time.

READ ALSO: I prophesied the emergence of Coronavirus – Rev. Owusu Bempah

The coronavirus after its outbreak has claimed over 14,746 lives globally and left many indisposed battling for their lives at various isolation centers.

The man of God speaking to Akwasi Nsiah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM said he had a revelation from God about the outbreak of the disease two years ago, stating that the disease will no more claim several lives as has been the case in the past three months.

We don’t need to be alarmed, this coronavirus will vanish from the earth in three weeks time. This is what I see in the spiritual realm and anyone can mark what I’m saying. This disease will not last long It will leave the surface of this earth soon. God will surely bring the devastation caused by this disease to an end.” he stated.

Rev. Owusu Bempah in recent times has been giving prophecies of these nature, some do come to pass whilst others are still in the wait. We all shall be glad if this prophecy of his comes to reality.

His statement comes after renowned Nigerian Pastor T.B Joshua prophesied that the deadly coronavirus will vanish by 27 the of Mach 2020.

READ ALSO: God has spoken to me, Coronavirus will end by March 27, 2020 – T.B Joshua

From Reuters timely updates on the coronavirus cases, there are 341,329 recorded cases of which 99,040 persons have recorded.

Currently, the country has closed down its borders. Meanwhile, let’s all keep to the personal hygiene protocols and stay home to avoid the spread of the virus.

