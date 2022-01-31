type here...
Corpse refuses to be buried as he leads his family members to the house of his killer (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A shocking video that is fast circulating on the internet captures the moment a corpse refused to be buried and later led his family members to his killer’s house while he was still in the coffin.

Footnotes surrounding the jarring video asserts that the corpse refused to be buried, instead, he directed family members to the house of the man who killed him over a land dispute.

In the video, a group of people could be seen carrying the coffin while purportedly being led to the entrance of the house of the person who killed him.

Social media users still can’t believe their eyes over this video because as we all know, the dead has no power but this dead man has defied the odds.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Monday, January 31, 2022
    Accra
