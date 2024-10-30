Cost of Cancer Treatment in Ghana

One of the major questions patients or their sponsors ask is how much they will pay if they are to receive treatment. Frankly speaking, pointing out a fixed amount for the treatment of any disease including cancer is highly impossible.

This is because the treatment process involved is dependent on many factors such as the genetic makeup of the person and sometimes how the patient’s body reacts to the treatment process.

Cancer treatment is quite even harder to predict the cost unless the person is assessed. Two people with the same cancer problem do not necessarily mean they have the same solution.

Cancer patient

Different cancer treatment protocols will have to be deployed to each of the individuals if either of them will stand a chance of survival. Protocol which works on one patient is not directly related to another patient with the same problem. As sad as it is, that is how the medical world particularly cancer is.

This is an average pricing or cost of treatment for cancer in Ghana.

In determining the cost of treatment, one should take note that the type of treatment is the basic driving force.

The Cost for treatment with Chemotherapy is different from treatment with Surgery as well as treatment with Radiotherapy.

-- AD --

The drugs and where they are bought from since some drugs are imported is also an important point to consider.

The number of weeks taken for the treatment since some take longer than others. For example, women take an average of ten weeks to finish treatment while men take eight weeks. Most treatment centers have special packages designed to reduce the cost for patients.

Cancer Treatment

On the average,

1. A new patient to the center for treatment will pick up a patient folder which costs around GHc 50.00

2. Schedule an appointment with a cancer specialist which will GHc 200 per visit.

3. Upon deciding the type of treatment, one will have to make a payment based on that. A cycle of Chemotherapy costs GHc 1,200 and one will need a minimum of six therapy sessions.

4. A session of radiotherapy will Ghc 2,000. It is typically dependent on the type of radiation used. One will require a minimum of six therapy sessions depending on the level of growth of the cells. So approximately it will amount to GHc 12,000

5. A session of Surgical operation will cost around GHc 3,000. This will be based on how the cells are localized.

The cost of lab examinations and other medical assistance in Ghana will add up to the prior cost.

In summary, the cost of receiving treatment for any form of cancer is not specific as a lot of factors come into consideration.