One of Ghana’s most popular entertainment review programs is “United Showbiz,” hosted by screen goddess Nana Ama Mcbrown on United Television.

The program has established a reputation as one of the most talked-about, particularly on Saturdays when it consistently dominates social media trends.

Despite all the wonderful aspects of the show, many viewers have been vocal in recent months over the amount of time the production team uses to air advertisements.

On certain days, commercials during the show’s intermission last for almost thirty minutes.

A viewer by the name of Manye Dede expressed her displeasure with the show’s excessive amount of advertisements on her Facebook wall during the episode that aired on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

She said in her post, “Show baako advert 20 million,” that there are more than 20 billion advertisements on just one show.

However, in response to her post, Uncle Fredyma, a renowned sound engineer and entertainment critic, said that the advertisements are crucial for the performance because the production alone costs more than GHC30.000.

‘Allow. It’s an expensive production. They spend about 30,000 ghc or more on each production. It is the advert that pays for the program. Lol’, he posted.

See the screenshot of the post below: