Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Apostle Solomon Oduro has officially announced the dissolution of his marriage to Ghanaian counselor and renowned woman of God, Rev. Charlotte Oduro, following three years of separation.

In a statement released to the public, Apostle Oduro confirmed that all efforts to reconcile with Rev. Charlotte Oduro had proved futile throughout the separation, making divorce the only viable option.

The announcement has sparked discussions within religious and social circles, given the public profile of both individuals.

Rev. Charlotte Oduro is a well-known Ghanaian marriage counsellor, motivational speaker, and preacher.

She has gained prominence for her candid and often unconventional advice on relationships and marriage, advocating for patience, understanding, and godly principles in handling marital issues.

Her teachings emphasize the importance of submission and respect in marriage, have resonated with many and sparked debates on gender roles within relationships.

The couple’s separation and eventual divorce come as a surprise to many, considering Rev. Charlotte Oduro’s strong advocacy for marital endurance and reconciliation.

While details regarding the specific reasons for their separation remain undisclosed, the news has left many of their followers reflecting on the challenges that even spiritual leaders face in their personal lives.

