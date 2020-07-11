- Advertisement -

Embattled marriage counsellor George Lutterodt has swallowed his pride and taken back his words as he has finally apologized to Ghanaians for making such an infamous statement on TV on rape.

This week obviously has not been a good one for the controversial counsellor as he has had his painful share of social media backlash and massive trolls with even top personalities joining in.

Counsellor Lutterodt today in an interview on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ hosted by Akwasi Aboagye rendered an apology to all Ghanaians especially his fans and followers.

Counselor George telling how sorry he is said that the apology is directly from his heart. He promised not to ever on any platform spew such words again. Good one there!.

About 3 days ago, Counsellor Lutterodt in an interview on Adom TV disclosed that ‘every rape victim enjoys the act’. A statement that sparked serious buzz on social media.

In the voice of Counselor Lutterodt, he averred “people who are raped don’t endure the pain throughout the whole period because it always gets to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act”.

Ghanaians and some section of celebrities after he made the aforementioned statement called for his ban on radio and Television for making such an unfortunate statement.

The likes of rapper E.L, Ama K. Abebrese, Juliet Ibrahim, Jessica Opare Saforo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Minister of Information), Gabby Otchere Darko, Mrs Cynthia Morrison among other celebrities have expressed their displeasure at the self-acclaimed counsellor’s comment.