Controversial marriage counsellor George Lutterodt has launched an attack on the ex-wife and 3 children of the late Pastor, Apraku My Daughter.

READ ALSO: Counsellor Lutterodt rallies behind Obinim to fight Kennedy Agyapong over closure of his church

The aftermath of the sudden demise of the former popular preacher, the late Apraku My Daughter has been crammed with exposes and blastings.

Speaking on TV Africa, Counsellor Lutterodt said the family the late preacher created neglected and maltreated him when he needed them the most.

According to him, none of the 3 kids was able to stay close to their father when he was down and started drinking alcohol, it was other people who were taking care of Apraku.

He opined the late Pastor Apreku wouldn’t have died if any of his kids were to be around him, giving him the needed care and attention.

READ ALSO: I will fight any pastor who will put Diana Asamoah on bill to perform – Counsellor Lutterodt

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Counsellor Lutterodt again amid voicing-out his displeasure at the turn of events, seized the moment to thank Prophet Kumchacha, Rev. Obofuor, and Prophet Badu Kobi as he revealed that they were the ones who really took care of Apraku when he was alive.

READ ALSO: Apraku My Daughter was a fetish priest and a wizard – Evangelist Akwasi Awuah reveals

He, therefore, sent out a stern warning to the ex-wife and 3 children of the late clergyman for them to stay out of his funeral, the same way they abandoned him to die.

Evangelist Apraku aka ‘Apraku My Daughter’ was reported dead on May 20, 2020, after a disturbing viral video of him appearing directionless as a result of him soaked in his newfound reliever- alcohol went viral.