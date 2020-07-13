- Advertisement -

Counsellor George Lutterodt has found himself in a total and serious mess following his comments about rape on Live TV during a panel discussion on Adom TV.

The United Nations allied International Human Rights Observer (IHRO) has called on a number of concerned bodies to deal with Counselor George Lutterodt over his recent comments on rape.

According to the IHRO in a letter signed by Executive Secretary to the Country Director, Dr Steven Blessing Ackah on behalf of the Country Director, Arch. Prof Eric Ofori-Atta stated that the IHRO had received several complaints about Counselor Lutterodt.

The embattled marriage counsellor is set to face tough moments in the coming weeks. The UN’s IHRO through their press release called on the National Media Commission, the Ghana Psychological Council and other stakeholders to take action against Lutterodt, including a ban on him appearing on any local or international media house.

Again, The IHRO’s Ghana chapter has written to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights in the Hague to summon Lutterodt and take action against him for his reprehensible comments surrounding rape.

READ THE FULL PRESS STATEMENT OF THE IHRO;

IHRO

About 3 days ago, Counsellor Lutterodt in an interview on Adom TV disclosed that ‘every rape victim enjoys the act’. A statement that sparked serious buzz on social media.

Ghanaians and some section of celebrities after he made the aforementioned statement called for his ban on radio and Television for making such an unfortunate statement.

The likes of rapper E.L, Ama K. Abebrese, Juliet Ibrahim, Jessica Opare Saforo, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Minister of Information), Gabby Otchere Darko, Mrs Cynthia Morrison among other celebrities have expressed their displeasure at the self-acclaimed counsellor’s comment.