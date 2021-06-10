type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Counsellor Lutterodt did not finger Naomi Gold – Vicky Zugah

By Kweku Derrick
Actress Vicky Zugah has responded to mixed reactions that trailed a viral video that captured Counsellor George Lutterodt fondling a model on UTV’s adult talk show, ‘Red Light’.

Counsellor Lutterodt, who was a guest on the show, was seen on live TV purportedly fingering popular model Naomi Gold Campbell while demonstrating techniques to explore a woman body.

Following this, a video of the incident went viral on the internet which saw many condemning the controversial relationship counsellor for being unprofessional.

To clear the air over the incident, the host of Red Light Show, Vicky Zugah has finally given a detailed account of what truly happened between Mr Lutterodt and Naomi Gold.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM, Vicky Zugah indicated that Counsellor Lutterodt did not insert his middle finger into the nudist’s private organ as speculated.

According to actress cum presenter, Counsellor Lutterodt only used his palm around the lady’s groin region to demonstrate what he was educating the public about.

Watch the video below.

She insisted that the Counsellor was professional about his action despite how it seemed from the viewer’s perspective.

The Red Light show airs every Thursday at 11pm on UTV.

Source:GHPage

