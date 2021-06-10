- Advertisement -

Actress Vicky Zugah has responded to mixed reactions that trailed a viral video that captured Counsellor George Lutterodt fondling a model on UTV’s adult talk show, ‘Red Light’.

Counsellor Lutterodt, who was a guest on the show, was seen on live TV purportedly fingering popular model Naomi Gold Campbell while demonstrating techniques to explore a woman body.

Following this, a video of the incident went viral on the internet which saw many condemning the controversial relationship counsellor for being unprofessional.

READ ALSO: I pay ashawo boys to sleep with me – Naomi Campbell (Video)

To clear the air over the incident, the host of Red Light Show, Vicky Zugah has finally given a detailed account of what truly happened between Mr Lutterodt and Naomi Gold.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM, Vicky Zugah indicated that Counsellor Lutterodt did not insert his middle finger into the nudist’s private organ as speculated.

READ ALSO: I liked the way Counselor Lutterodt touched me – Naomi Campbell

According to actress cum presenter, Counsellor Lutterodt only used his palm around the lady’s groin region to demonstrate what he was educating the public about.

Watch the video below.

She insisted that the Counsellor was professional about his action despite how it seemed from the viewer’s perspective.

SEE ALSO: Hot photos of the lady Counsellor Lutterodt fondled on live TV emerge online

The Red Light show airs every Thursday at 11pm on UTV.