Counsellor Lutterodt displays wild bedroom styles with lady on TV

On UTV, controversial Ghanaian relationship counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt introduced a new set of styles with a lady that has generated a conversation.

As a regular pundit on the late adult show on the station, Counsellor Lutterodt always lectures his audience on bedroom skills they need to inculcate into their marriages and relationships.

However, in the latest edition, Counsellor Lutterodt took the entire session to an all-new level. According to him, the styles are great for orgasmic satisfaction for couples and partners.

As the lady sat on him in the cowgirl position, Counsellor Lutterodt lectured his male audience on how they could position their bodies in order to get optimum pleasure.

He also introduced a new style where the man would need to stand with the lady’s legs lifted up…Counsellor Lutterodt and the lady actually had a good time.

Check out the video below…

Many have reacted to the content with disdain. Many believe the media has lost it when it comes to churning out educative and informative shows.

While a late-night adult show is not extreme, many believe what Counsellor Lutterodt did with the lady was a little too wild and unacceptable.

What do you think?