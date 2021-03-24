Masturbation is not a sin, is the beginning of madness – Counsellor Lutterodt

- Advertisement -

Outspoken Marriage counsellor and relationship coach Counsellor Lutterodt has stated the act of masturbating is no where quoted in the holy bible as a sin but the act is a sign of madness.

The Controversial counsellor speaking in an interview with Kastle FM explained that there is no where in the holy bible where masturbation is quoted as a sin which will probably end one in hell but the act is an element of madness.

According the counsellor, if one masturbates it means that particular person has developed mental deficiency which eventually leads to madness.

Giving an example, the counsellor noted that just like one cannot tickle himself or herself and laugh so shall no one stimulate himself or herself for sexual pleasure.

Inasmuch as he sees masturbation not to be sin, he noted that the act leads to reduction of age God gives to mankind because indirectly you are denying God’s will and purpose of mankind.