Counsellor Lutterodt plays with a girl's lady parts on Live TV
Entertainment

Counsellor Lutterodt plays with a girl’s lady parts on Live TV

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Counsellor Lutterodt TV
Counsellor Lutterodt TV
Counsellor Lutterodt has become the man to call when you want eyeballs for your show, and a new video shows him doing what he’s best known for.

The firebrand while on UTV’s new late-night adult show was spotted caressing a young lady’s punani.

On the Red Light show hosted by actress and presenter Vicky Zugah, the Counsellor demonstrated how foreplay should be done prior to intercourse.

Counsellor Lutterodt was captured in a video from the show demonstrating how to get a female partner excited prior to the act.

Using a stark naked lady for his demonstration, Counsellor Lutterodt showed how to get a woman in the mood.

Since his appearance on the show last night, the viewership of the show is expected to rise since the ‘troublemaker’ is known to attract attention through all kinds of controversy.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Even though the showed has aired for 3 weeks now, Counsellor Lutterodt’s gimmick on the show has made it the most talked-about edition so far.

Source:GHPAGE

