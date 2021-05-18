Counsellor Lutterodt slams Xandy Kamel for renewing vows after one year of marriage

- Advertisement -



Controversial relationship Counsellor, George Lutterodt has reacted to the first wedding anniversary of Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel and her husband Nana Kwaku Mensah Kaninja.

Over the weekend, the couple organised a mini party for their families and friends to witness the renewal of their marriage vows.

Speaking on Okay FM, Counsellor Lutterodt said it was “dangerous” for them to have renewed their vows just after one year of getting hitched.

He stated that Xandy and her husband gave the impression that their marriage was facing some challenges and the renewal of their vows was one way to revive it.

He insisted that their action was illegal and against the laws of marriage.

Watch the video below.