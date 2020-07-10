Counselor Lutterodt defends ‘rape victims enjoy the act’ comment as a petition to get him off air reaches 13,000 signatures

Counsellor George Lutterodt has defended his comments about rape victims enjoying the act and responded to the petition to completely debar him from making any more Radio or TV appearances.

READ ALSO:

The controversial counsellor seemed to have touched a raw nerve this time around as his comments have given rise to an almost nationwide campaign against his outfit.

In an appearance on a show at Adom Tv, he mentioned that rape victims enjoy the act and only report cases because sex must be consensual.

The defiant counsellor remorselessly added that research had proven that rape victims end up having sexual relationships with their rapists.

This obviously did not go down well with the general public as the issue has escalated into a petition to the Ministry of Communication, currently signed by over 14,000 people, to ban Lutterodt from TV and Radio shows.

Celebrities like Ama K. Abrebese, EL, Juliet Ibrahim, and Jessica Opare Saforo have all condemned the counsellor’s assertion with Ama calling him a rape apologist and a self-professed marriage counsellor bent on spewing damage.

Personally I don’t Blame Lutterodt , he cant be helped.



I blame the stations that continue to give him the platform to spew and spread his dangerous and ignorant rhetoric. — ???? (@ELgh_) July 9, 2020

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in responding to Lutterodt’s reckless comments stated, “Rape and violence against women is not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers.”

Rape and violence against women is not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters and mothers. https://t.co/Fr7Vk9xW9s — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) July 9, 2020

READ ALSO:

Counsellor Lutterodt in an appearance on Halifax Addo’s show on Okay Fm to the amazement of many has stood by his comments.

He said, “There is no issue. We can even have all 30 million Ghanaians signing the petition. It tells you that there is a demonic attack on our mentality”.

Lutterodt explained that it was somebody who had a personal vendetta against him that had began the whole petition idea.

According to him, he was only speaking as directed by his spirit and so anyone who thinks they can destroy his hard-earned reputation should know there is a spiritual world to the physical.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He claimed that he only speaks as led and his comments are his opinion which he is entitled to.