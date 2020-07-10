Home Entertainment Counselor Lutterodt defends ‘rape’ comment

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Counsellor George Lutterodt has defended his comments about rape victims enjoying the act and responded to the petition to completely debar him from making any more Radio or TV appearances.

The controversial counsellor seemed to have touched a raw nerve this time around as his comments have given rise to an almost nationwide campaign against his outfit.

In an appearance on a show at Adom Tv, he mentioned that rape victims enjoy the act and only report cases because sex must be consensual.

The defiant counsellor remorselessly added that research had proven that rape victims end up having sexual relationships with their rapists.

This obviously did not go down well with the general public as the issue has escalated into a petition to the Ministry of Communication, currently signed by over 14,000 people, to ban Lutterodt from TV and Radio shows.

Celebrities like Ama K. Abrebese, EL, Juliet Ibrahim, and Jessica Opare Saforo have all condemned the counsellor’s assertion with Ama calling him a rape apologist and a self-professed marriage counsellor bent on spewing damage.

This is a quote from a self professed ‘counsellor’ George Lutterodt from Ghana on a television show yesterday. (The quote is around the 2:13 mark in the video) He goes on to say that rape victims enjoy being raped regardless of their unwillingness in beginning of an act of rape. Something that any real professional counsellor and expert will discredit. This is highly irresponsible and a very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture. He claims he has spoken to ‘many rape victims’ and his assertions are based on that. Well, Lutterot, tell me how much a 6 year girl enjoys the act of being raped? Or how a 9 years boy enjoys being sexually assaulted? Or how a 21 year old enjoys being held down against her will and raped by a group of guys? Or how a 70 year old woman enjoys being raped? These are just some of the real cases of actual rape victims. This man Lutterot is a rape apologist simple. One of the worse I have seen because he masquerades with the title of ‘counsellor’ to essentially justify and normalise rape culture with a reprehensible statement that ‘all victims of rape enjoy the act’. This perpetuates victim blaming and trivialises what rape survivors go through. His comments are deplorable, especially at a time in Ghana, and beyond when so many people are advocating for victims of rape and sexual assault in their fight for justice. Over 10,000 people have signed and continue to sign the petition to the President of Ghana to abolish fees medical examination for victims. (Link in Bio) http://chng.it/j6wX9TpF PS. I don’t know who the other gentleman in the video is, but I applaud him for countering the assertions made by that man. Any media organisation that continues to give this man a platform to spew such misinformation is culpable. The worst thing is that he is not even a registered counsellor yet these media organisation in Ghana continue to give him a platform. This has to stop. Video Source: Adomonline

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in responding to Lutterodt’s reckless comments stated, “Rape and violence against women is not something we should joke or toy with. We need to develop a more robust environment for protecting our wives, daughters, sisters, and mothers.”

Counsellor Lutterodt in an appearance on Halifax Addo’s show on Okay Fm to the amazement of many has stood by his comments.

He said, “There is no issue. We can even have all 30 million Ghanaians signing the petition. It tells you that there is a demonic attack on our mentality”.

Lutterodt explained that it was somebody who had a personal vendetta against him that had began the whole petition idea.

According to him, he was only speaking as directed by his spirit and so anyone who thinks they can destroy his hard-earned reputation should know there is a spiritual world to the physical.

He claimed that he only speaks as led and his comments are his opinion which he is entitled to.

