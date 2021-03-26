type here...
Lady who was fingered by Counselor Lutterodt on Live TV finally speaks

By RASHAD
The Ghanaian Slay Queen who was fingered on Live TV by controversial Ghanaian counselor, George Lutterodt has finally opened up.

According to the lady identified as Naomi Gold, she is an international model and under no circumstances will she allow herself to be fingered on Live TV.

She claims that Ghanaians have a bad mind that is why they saw the things they want to see. She refuted the allegations that she was fingered on TV with the explanation that it was only a show.

Watch Naomi explain herself below

Counselor Lutterodt got Ghanaians talking over the weekend when a video of him outlining the woman vagina in a live experience on tv went viral.

In the video it appeared she was practically fingering the leg she was experimenting during the adult show.

He has already come out to deny fingering the lady and called on the police to arrest the person who shared the video on social media. He claims it’s a late-night show and no one had the right to post it online for kids to see.

