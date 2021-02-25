- Advertisement -

The Head Pastor of Power Embassy Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has descended heavily on Counselor Lutterodt over some derogatory comments he made about Funny Face.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, Pastor Prince stated Counselor Lutterodt is known for making stupid comments just to trend.

According to Pastor Prince, Counselor Lutterodt is constantly attacking Funny Face because the comedian has snatched his girlfriend.

Pastor Prince further stated that he cannot comprehend why Counselor Lutterodt who calls himself a man of God will make such appalling remarks about Funny Face who is currently going through a mental health crisis.

He also warned the controversial counselor to render an unqualified apology to Funny Face and desist from making such ‘stupid’ comments.

“Counselor Lutterodt must put an end to this stupidity. I think Funny Face has snatched his girlfriend that is why he is attacking him.

This is an eyesore, an insult and I feel he should come out and apologise to Funny Face. I have always been disappointed in Counselor Lutterodt but I am more disappointed now”, Pastor Prince angrily fired.

Counselor Lutterodt has been in the bad books of many for several controversial remarks he makes on social media.