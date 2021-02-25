type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Counselor Lutterodt hates Funny Face because he snatched his girlfriend -Pastor Prince
Lifestyle

Counselor Lutterodt hates Funny Face because he snatched his girlfriend -Pastor Prince

By Lizbeth Brown
Funny Face, Counsellor Lutterodt and Pastor Prince
Funny Face Counsellor Lutterodt Pastor Prince
- Advertisement -

The Head Pastor of Power Embassy Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has descended heavily on Counselor Lutterodt over some derogatory comments he made about Funny Face.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, Pastor Prince stated Counselor Lutterodt is known for making stupid comments just to trend.

According to Pastor Prince, Counselor Lutterodt is constantly attacking Funny Face because the comedian has snatched his girlfriend.

Pastor Prince further stated that he cannot comprehend why Counselor Lutterodt who calls himself a man of God will make such appalling remarks about Funny Face who is currently going through a mental health crisis.

He also warned the controversial counselor to render an unqualified apology to Funny Face and desist from making such ‘stupid’ comments.

“Counselor Lutterodt must put an end to this stupidity. I think Funny Face has snatched his girlfriend that is why he is attacking him.

This is an eyesore, an insult and I feel he should come out and apologise to Funny Face. I have always been disappointed in Counselor Lutterodt but I am more disappointed now”, Pastor Prince angrily fired.

Watch the video below;

Counselor Lutterodt has been in the bad books of many for several controversial remarks he makes on social media.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
74 %
3.8mph
8 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News